Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

City of Lubbock hosting meetings to help residents select new retail electric provider

More than 150 people were at the Cardwell Welcome Center Monday night, May 1, 2023 to learn...
More than 150 people were at the Cardwell Welcome Center Monday night, May 1, 2023 to learn more about Lubbock's transition to electric competition.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With electric retail competition coming to Lubbock in 2024, the city be hosting shopping fairs to help customers understand the process and make the best choice for themselves.

“I think it’s great that we’re gonna do this on the very first day that enrollment actually takes place,” District 2 Councilwoman Shelia Patterson Harris said. “I appreciate that we’re considering what citizens need in making their move onto ERCOT as well. I think it will serve us well to provide those opportunities.”

Customers won’t be left in the dark if they miss those opportunities or don’t make a choice. They’ll be assigned a default provider among three selected by the city.

“I think it’s important for everybody to know that they will not be without power,” District 3 Councilman Mark McBrayer said. “Regardless of whether they are confused, miss a deadline, don’t make a choice. Their power will be on. There’s opportunities even after they go to the default to make a choice.”

The final day of the shopping window will be Feb. 15.

Lubbock residents will get their last power bill from LP&L in March and will be connected to their new provider.

Retail electric provider shopping fairs will begin at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Jan. 5, 2024, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Jan. 6, 2024, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Jan. 22, 2024 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Jan. 23, 2024 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Feb. 10, 2024 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police say a pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on...
Pedestrian seriously injured in collision at 137th & University
The trailer and cargo block the southbound service road to West Loop 289 from 19th Street...
West Loop 289 blocked by truck that lost cargo from 19th toward 34th
LPD says the victim was picked up from the 1000 block of Homestead then taken by EMS to...
One person transported to hospital with gunshot wound
2023 Caprock Classic Basketball Tournament
Scores from Caprock Classic Championships
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders commenced Big 12 Conference action with a huge 79-71 road win at...
Lady Raiders win Big 12 Opener at Houston

Latest News

KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Dec. 30
18-wheeler loses load of cottonseed
Pedestrian seriously injured in South Lubbock crash
Lubbock police say a pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on...
Pedestrian seriously injured in collision at 137th & University
Increased law enforcement for New Year's weekend