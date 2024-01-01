City of Lubbock hosting meetings to help residents select new retail electric provider

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With electric retail competition coming to Lubbock in 2024, the city be hosting shopping fairs to help customers understand the process and make the best choice for themselves.

“I think it’s great that we’re gonna do this on the very first day that enrollment actually takes place,” District 2 Councilwoman Shelia Patterson Harris said. “I appreciate that we’re considering what citizens need in making their move onto ERCOT as well. I think it will serve us well to provide those opportunities.”

Customers won’t be left in the dark if they miss those opportunities or don’t make a choice. They’ll be assigned a default provider among three selected by the city.

“I think it’s important for everybody to know that they will not be without power,” District 3 Councilman Mark McBrayer said. “Regardless of whether they are confused, miss a deadline, don’t make a choice. Their power will be on. There’s opportunities even after they go to the default to make a choice.”

The final day of the shopping window will be Feb. 15.

Lubbock residents will get their last power bill from LP&L in March and will be connected to their new provider.

Retail electric provider shopping fairs will begin at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Jan. 5, 2024, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Jan. 6, 2024, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Jan. 22, 2024 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Jan. 23, 2024 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Feb. 10, 2024 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

