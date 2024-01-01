Happy New Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 2024 is here! A chilly beginning to the new year, with some cloud cover in the morning clearing to sunshine by the end of the morning. Breezes start light but pick up, with highs eventually reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

We’ll see slightly cooler temps for tomorrow, with chances of light and scattered rain showers in the late morning through evening. Temps bump to the low 50s Wednesday and Thursday, before returning to the upper 40s Friday with heavier, more widespread showers possible.

