Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Monterey Lady Plainsmen

By Zach Fox
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The No. 8 Monterey Lady Plainsmen are the Hoop Madness Team of the Week!

The Lady Plainsmen defeated No. 23 Frenship Saturday in the Chick-Fil-A Bracket Championship game in the 64th Caprock Classic 72-69.

Aaliyah Chavez had 41 points, Ambrosia Cole followed with 27, with most of her points to start the game for Monterey.

Monterey won 12 straight games after their loss to Frenship earlier in the season before meeting with the Tigers once again in the final, Frenship led by as much as 15 before Monterey clawed their way back to win late.

Monterey has now won the Chick-Fil-A Championship for the 2nd year in a row.

They’ll be back on the hardwood on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at Abilene Wylie.

Scores from Caprock Classic Championships
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders commenced Big 12 Conference action with a huge 79-71 road win at...
Lady Raiders win Big 12 Opener at Houston

