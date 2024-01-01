Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Japan issues tsunami alert after series of very strong quakes off its northwestern coast

Japan issues a tsunami alert after a magnitude 7.5 quake in its northeastern area.
Japan issues a tsunami alert after a magnitude 7.5 quake in its northeastern area.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:31 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Japan issued tsunami alerts Monday after a series of strong quakes shook western areas.

The Japan Meterological Agency reported a quake hitting Ishikawa and nearby prefectures, one of them measuring a preliminary magnitude of 7.6.

It issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the northwestern coast of the island of Honshu.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV warned torrents of water could reach as high as 5 meters (16.5 feet) and urged people to flee to high land or a top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.

Reports of damage were not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police say a pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on...
Pedestrian seriously injured in collision at 137th & University
The trailer and cargo block the southbound service road to West Loop 289 from 19th Street...
West Loop 289 blocked by truck that lost cargo from 19th toward 34th
LPD says the victim was picked up from the 1000 block of Homestead then taken by EMS to...
One person transported to hospital with gunshot wound
2023 Caprock Classic Basketball Tournament
Scores from Caprock Classic Championships
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders commenced Big 12 Conference action with a huge 79-71 road win at...
Lady Raiders win Big 12 Opener at Houston

Latest News

Logan Lose, 16, was supposed to fly to Cleveland. Instead, he took the wrong flight and ended...
16-year-old passenger boards wrong flight, ends up in Puerto Rico
Times Square Alliance volunteers throw confetti as the clock strikes midnight as seen from the...
New Year’s Eve sweeps across the globe, but wars cast a shadow on 2024
In New York's Times Square, the ball has dropped. (Source: CNN/Times Square Alliance)
It's New Year's Day in New York
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea’s Kim says military should ‘thoroughly annihilate’ US, South Korea if provoked