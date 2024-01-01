Healthwise Expo 2024
Pedestrian seriously injured in collision at 137th & University

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have identified a pedestrian that was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m., police responded to a crash with injuries near 137th and University. Upon arrival, officers found 59-year-old Paul Billington lying in the street with serious injuries.

He was taken by EMS to UMC.

Investigators say it appears a passenger car, driven by 22-year-old Aleks Martinez, was driving north in the 13500 block of university when Billington was struck.

The crash remains under investigation.

