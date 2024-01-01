Police investigating overnight shooting in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Central Lubbock that left two people injured.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a home near 24th Place and Ave. P where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS took the two victims to UMC with moderate injuries.

Investigators determined the shooting happened at the 7-Eleven at 26th Street and Ave. Q.

There is no word on what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

