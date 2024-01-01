Healthwise Expo 2024
Red Raiders ring in new year with win

The Red Raiders improve to 11-2 with a win over North Alabama.
By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing their last non-conference game on the first day of 2024, the Texas Tech Red Raiders rolled to a 85-57 victory over North Alabama inside the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders led 44-27 at the half. Pop Isaacs was Tech’s leading scorer with 21 points.

Chance McMillian added 16 coming off the bench.

Warren Washington chipped in 10 points with six rebounds and five assists.

The Red Raiders enter Big 12 play with an 11-2 record in coach Grant McCasland’s first season. Tech will visit No. 20 Texas (11-2) at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Austin in the conference opener.

