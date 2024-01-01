Healthwise Expo 2024
Texas A&M-Commerce plays TCU following Brewer’s 22-point game

Texas A&M-Commerce visits the TCU Horned Frogs after Jerome Brewer Jr. scored 22 points in the Lions’ 130-53 win against the Arlington Baptist Patriots
(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6) at TCU Horned Frogs (10-2)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -24; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce faces the TCU Horned Frogs after Jerome Brewer Jr. scored 22 points in Texas A&M-Commerce's 130-53 victory against the Arlington Baptist Patriots.

The Horned Frogs have gone 6-0 in home games. TCU is third in the Big 12 scoring 86.5 points while shooting 50.1% from the field.

The Lions are 1-5 on the road. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TCU makes 50.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-Commerce has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Texas A&M-Commerce scores 8.4 more points per game (76.9) than TCU gives up (68.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 11.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.7 steals for the Horned Frogs. Emanuel Miller is averaging 16.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for TCU.

Alonzo Dodd is averaging 5.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Lions. Brewer is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

