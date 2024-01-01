Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

UMC welcomes first baby of the New Year

UMC Children’s Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new year early Monday morning.
UMC Children’s Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new year early Monday morning.(UMC Children's Hospital)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC Children’s Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new year early Monday morning.

Parents, Christyanne Cavazos and Bryan Muse, had an incredible start to 2024 with the birth of their son Caesey James Muse. He born at 2:23 a.m. weighing 7 lbs 10 oz.

Both mom and baby are doing well this morning and looking forward to bringing their new addition home soon.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police say a pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on...
Pedestrian seriously injured in collision at 137th & University
2023 Caprock Classic Basketball Tournament
Scores from Caprock Classic Championships
The trailer and cargo block the southbound service road to West Loop 289 from 19th Street...
West Loop 289 blocked by truck that lost cargo from 19th toward 34th
Highs Today
Chilly New Year’s Eve ahead of colder New Year’s Day
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders commenced Big 12 Conference action with a huge 79-71 road win at...
Lady Raiders win Big 12 Opener at Houston

Latest News

Lubbock police say a pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on...
Pedestrian seriously injured in collision at 137th & University
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Central Lubbock that left two people injured.
Police investigating overnight shooting in Central Lubbock
Top Agriculture headlines from 2023
KCBD's Year in Review for 2023