UMC welcomes first baby of the New Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC Children’s Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new year early Monday morning.

Parents, Christyanne Cavazos and Bryan Muse, had an incredible start to 2024 with the birth of their son Caesey James Muse. He born at 2:23 a.m. weighing 7 lbs 10 oz.

Both mom and baby are doing well this morning and looking forward to bringing their new addition home soon.

