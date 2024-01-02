Healthwise Expo 2024
1 killed in crash in Smyer on Highway 114

Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Smyer on Highway 114.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SMYER, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead after a crash Monday afternoon in Smyer on Highway 114.

Around 12 p.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of HWY 114 and FM 168.

One person died at the scene of the crash, according to the Hockley County sheriff.

East bound traffic is being diverted down FM 168 south. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

