1 killed in crash in Smyer on Highway 114

SMYER, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead after a crash Monday afternoon in Smyer on Highway 114.

Around 12 p.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of HWY 114 and FM 168.

One person died at the scene of the crash, according to the Hockley County sheriff.

East bound traffic is being diverted down FM 168 south. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.