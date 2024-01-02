1 taken to hospital after fire at motel near 50th and Ave. Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene of a structure fire at the Lone Star Inn Motel near 50th and Ave. Q.

Just after 9:30 a.m., crews responded to reports of smoke inside the building and arrived to a fire coming from one of the units.

Firefighters quickly responded and began a primary search. During fire suppression operations, LFR says one person was rescued from the unit. The patient was transported to UMC with moderate injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.