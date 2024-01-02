Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes surprises 13-year-old with Super Bowl tickets

A teenager in Missouri born with a rare spinal defect got a very special surprise. (Source: KMBC, NFL MEDIA, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS, CNN)
By Alan Shope, KMBC via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – A teenager in Missouri born with a rare spinal defect got a very special surprise.

Not only did he get to meet Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but he was given Super Bowl tickets as well.

Isaac Murdock, 13, is a huge sports fan and never misses a Chiefs game.

When he was asked to shoot what he thought was a commercial for Variety KC, he was all in. But then, Mahomes showed up and said, “What’s up.”

“He showed up. That was insane,” Isaac said. “It was kind of the last thing I expected.”

Despite his rare spinal defect, Isaac still plays a lot of basketball and other sports. He’s a part of Variety KC, a non-profit organization in the area for kids with disabilities.

“I love that he gets to highlight all the kids in the organization and show them how special they are too,” said Abby Martin with Variety KC.

Isaac’s whole family plans to make the trip to Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58 in February. The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.

Copyright 2024 KCMB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Central Lubbock that left two people injured.
Police investigating overnight shooting in Central Lubbock
Lubbock police say a pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on...
Pedestrian seriously injured in collision at 137th & University
UMC Children’s Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new year early Monday morning.
UMC welcomes first baby of the New Year
7 Day Forecast
Happy New Year
HS Hoops Madness Roku
Area teams in new high school basketball state rankings

Latest News

“He showed up. That was insane,” Isaac said. “It was kind of the last thing I expected.”
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes surprises 13-year-old with Super Bowl tickets
Police tape blocks the damage to large windows at the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan....
Gunman breaks into Colorado Supreme Court building; intrusion unrelated to Trump case, police say
Authorities say a gunman inflicted “extensive damage” to the building housing the Colorado...
Man arrested after forcing his way into Colorado Supreme Court building and firing gunshots inside
About 2,930 units of Simpson Gas Pressure Washers with Electric Start were recalled Thursday,...
Pressure washers sold at Lowe’s recalled due to burn risk