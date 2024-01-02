City of Lubbock Reminds Citizens How to Prevent Frozen Runoff

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - The City of Lubbock Water Utilities wants to ring in the New Year by keeping our streets, roads and sidewalks safe from ice created by irrigation runoff. The combination of runoff and freezing temperatures causes icy sidewalks and roads that can lead to roadway accidents and damage to property.

Irrigation water can reach sidewalks, driveways, and roads when a yard is overwatered, sprinkler heads need adjusting, or winds blow.

The City prohibits irrigation runoff and irrigating when temperatures drop below 35 degrees Fahrenheit to encourage efficient water use, but more importantly to prevent accidents resulting from icy conditions. Runoff can also create potholes, which can damage vehicles.

Tips to Prevent Frozen Runoff

Routinely check the direction of sprinkler heads and adjust as needed.

Routinely check sprinkler systems with temperature and precipitation sensors to ensure the system is off during precipitation events and during temperatures below 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

Automated sprinkler systems should be scheduled to water only 1 inch per zone per month between October and April (on your assigned days).

Water during the warmer parts of the day (on your assigned days), such as late morning or early afternoon to reduce the risk of freezing plants, grass and sidewalks.

Citizens can report irrigation runoff and unsafe conditions created by irrigating during freezing temperatures by calling 806-775-2588. Stay warm, stay safe, and happy New Year.

