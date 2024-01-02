City of Lubbock seeing increase in respiratory illnesses

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we reach the height of flu season, the Lubbock Health Department is tracking an increase in all respiratory illnesses and it expects those numbers to continue to rise.

As of Tuesday, for the 52nd week of flu season, there are 51 people in Lubbock that have tested positive with the flu. The Director of Public Health, Katherine Wells, said the increase was expected and throughout January those numbers could continue to climb.

“We are seeing kind of general week over week increase in the number of all the respiratory viruses,” Wells said.

That increase is in hospitalizations for respiratory illnesses and more people going to the doctor with flu like symptoms. Wells said to slow those numbers down, stay home if you’re sick.

“You know if you have any of those not feeling well, especially if you have a fever or a cough, it’s really important to stay home if you can,” Wells said.

Some symptoms to look our for with flu and COVID are body aches, fever, fatigue and cough. To protect yourself, the number one thing she recommends is getting vaccinated now if you haven’t yet.

“You know, the flu vaccine, the COVID vaccine are both easily available at the Health Department, at pharmacies and at doctors’ offices throughout the community,” Wells said.

She said that’s especially for those who are elderly or more at risk. If you do get sick, Wells said to monitor the symptoms, drink lots of fluids and to contact a doctor for any concerns.

“It’s really important to call your doctor because now we have different antivirals that you might be eligible to receive that could reduce the severity of some of those illnesses,” Wells said.

The good news is Wells said the current numbers are lower than this time last year. The data shows that last year those numbers were closer to 150.

