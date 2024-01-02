Cool again, sunny Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday evening will be quiet as showers move out of the area and skies become clear after midnight. Temperatures will be cold tonight dropping below freezing.

Wednesday will be quiet and sunny. It will be warmer on Wednesday thanks to sunshine and southwesterly wind flow. Wednesday after midnight cloud coverage will return.

Wednesday high temperatures (KCBD)

Low stratus clouds from Wednesday night will linger into Thursday morning bringing foggy conditions for some. After the fog clears, clouds will stick around and rain chances will increase Thursday afternoon. In the northern parts of our viewing area, high temperatures will be colder than in the central and southern parts of the area. Due to this temperature difference northern counties may see a wintry mix, with freezing rain/snow flurries. The central and southern parts of our area will likely only see rain.

Raincast Thursday (KCBD)

Thursday after midnight things will become dry. Friday will be a little warmer and sunny. Saturday and Sunday things will warm and stay dry. Monday rain chances return to the area along with very windy conditions and a cool down. Tuesday of next week will be cooler than Monday.

Doppler radar (KCBD)

