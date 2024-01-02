Covenant Children's celebrates its first baby of the new year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Children’s celebrated its first baby of the new year Monday!

First time parents Breanna Diaz and Matthew Banks welcomed their baby boy Matthew Angel Banks at Covenant Children’s at 5:26 a.m.

Matthew weighed in at 7lbs 5 oz and measured 20 inches.

Matthew was also born to proud grandparents Henry and Kendra Gomez.

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.