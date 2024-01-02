Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Covenant Children's celebrates its first baby of the new year

First time parents Breanna Diaz and Matthew Banks welcomed their baby boy Matthew Angel Banks...
First time parents Breanna Diaz and Matthew Banks welcomed their baby boy Matthew Angel Banks at Covenant Children’s at 5:26 a.m.(Covenant Health)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Children’s celebrated its first baby of the new year Monday!

First time parents Breanna Diaz and Matthew Banks welcomed their baby boy Matthew Angel Banks at Covenant Children’s at 5:26 a.m.

Matthew weighed in at 7lbs 5 oz and measured 20 inches.

Matthew was also born to proud grandparents Henry and Kendra Gomez.

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Central Lubbock that left two people injured.
Police investigating overnight shooting in Central Lubbock
Lubbock police say a pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on...
Pedestrian seriously injured in collision at 137th & University
UMC Children’s Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new year early Monday morning.
UMC welcomes first baby of the New Year
7 Day Forecast
Happy New Year
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day

Latest News

Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene of a structure fire at the Lone Star Inn Motel near 50th and...
1 taken to hospital after fire at motel near 50th and Ave. Q
The City of Lubbock
City of Lubbock Reminds Citizens How to Prevent Frozen Runoff
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Police identify pedestrian seriously injured Saturday night
Screen time effects on mental health
TTUHSC counselor discusses how screen time impacts mental health