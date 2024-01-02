Covenant Children's celebrates its first baby of the new year
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Children’s celebrated its first baby of the new year Monday!
First time parents Breanna Diaz and Matthew Banks welcomed their baby boy Matthew Angel Banks at Covenant Children’s at 5:26 a.m.
Matthew weighed in at 7lbs 5 oz and measured 20 inches.
Matthew was also born to proud grandparents Henry and Kendra Gomez.
Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.