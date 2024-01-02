Healthwise Expo 2024
‘Handcuffed for life’: Officers stumble upon couple’s engagement, join in the fun

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:57 PM CST
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police officers in Tulsa made one couple’s proposal extra memorable.

In a Facebook post, the Tulsa Police Department said two officers stumbled upon a couple getting engaged in a park last weekend.

Photos show the officers playfully handcuffing the couple together.

The groom’s parents said in a message, “Shout out to these two officers who stumbled upon our son’s engagement and made an awesome memory for them – these two kids agreed to be handcuffed for life.”

The department said they were glad to take part in the special moment.

