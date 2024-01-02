Kay McDowell selected for Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives Board

Healthwise Expo 2024
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Board Names Kay McDowell as CEO
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Kay McDowell was selected to serve as one of 20 members of the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives Board for the 2024 fiscal year. TCCE is the longest standing association of chamber of commerce professionals in the nation, working to provide guidance to local and regional chambers through professional education, resources, and networking opportunities.

“Being selected to contribute to the esteemed Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives Board is a privilege and an exciting opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the Chamber industry,” expressed Kay McDowell, CEO of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. McDowell continued, “I am honored to serve alongside dedicated professionals from across Texas, and I am eager to leverage this platform to advance the goals of our local chambers.”

McDowell was nominated by the 2023 TCCE Board of Directors and elected overwhelmingly for a three-year term by the membership, comprised of 250 of the Chambers of Commerce from every part of Texas.

TCCE Board Chair Tony Moline stated, “I am very excited to have Kay on the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives Board of Directors. The work they are putting in will continue to elevate all Chambers in Texas and through that, the Texas business community. Lubbock should be very proud of the work they are doing.”

“Chambers of Commerce provide a critical link in the communities they serve, working diligently to ensure a sustainable and vibrant business environment for companies to locate, grow and thrive,” said Tony Moline, 2024 TCCE Chair of the Board. “These committed organizations coordinate and capitalize on the strengths of their respective communities to develop ways to enhance the quality of life and create a place where citizens can live productively, contribute positively and collectively become stronger.”

For more than 100 years, the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives has been the professional society of chamber of commerce executives, staff, and affiliated members in the state of Texas. TCCE provides professional education, resources, consulting, idea exchange, and connection to a community of like-minded professionals committed to excellence in the chamber industry and the success of the communities they serve.

Learn more at TCCE.org.

