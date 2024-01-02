Noon Notebook: Smyer New Exceptional Kids Stock Show

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Happening Saturday, January 6, 2024, Smyer ISD and AG Program is hosting the Smyer New Exceptional Kids Stock Show. This stock show benefits children with special needs. It gives them to opportunity to show an animal that would not normally get to do. The Kent family hosts an Exceptional Needs Rodeo every year during the Texas Tech Rodeo in the fall. There is a great turnout and the kids have so much fun. This will be a new part of the Smyer Stock Show and our community is so happy to host this event.

