Power to choose electricity provider begins Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock residents are now just days away from the opportunity to choose an electric provider. Those providers are gathering in one place on Friday so current Lubbock Power and Light customers can shop in-person. But before choosing a retail provider, LP&L wants the public to be informed so residents can make the best choice for themselves.

“Its come time for folks to dig in and decide whos’ going to be their next provider,” Matt Rose with LP&L said.

The six-week period to make a decision begins on Friday but customers don’t have to make it alone. Rose said more than 20 providers will be at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Friday and Saturday to answer questions.

“They can have the ability to ask the questions that they need to ask so they can make informed decisions,” Rose said.

What questions can the community be prepared to ask? He said to bring a bill, find out what the usage is and then from there an accurate estimate can be made on how much the monthly bill could be.

“What is my rate; what is my locked in rate? And what are the fees that I should be charged off to the side,” he said.

Every provider is required to have what Rose calls a “fact sheet” that will show a cost breakdown. Aside from costs, what else should someone look for in a provider?

“What kind of products do they have available, what kind of customer service features do they have, do they have an app, do they have easily maneuverable customer service products that you can use,” Rose said.

If one provider has checked off all of those boxes, then customers can sign up immediately, which can also protect from door-to-door scams.

“We encourage you to come out not just to get informed but to make sure that you’re talking to the right folks and that you’re staying safe,” he said.

This event will be at the Civic Center from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Residents have until Feb. 15 to pick an electric provider. If a choice isn’t made, a default provider will be assigned. LP&L will be holding more of these events until the shopping window is closed. Those dates and times can be found here.

