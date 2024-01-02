South Plains Precipitation Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains and West Texas have a chance of precipitation today, Thursday, and again early next week.

Light rain showers remain possible through early evening on the Caprock, including the Lubbock area, and through late evening off (east of) the Caprock. Total amounts will be very low. Under a cloudy sky temperatures will remain chilly. Temperatures will peak this afternoon about five degrees below average for the date.

High temperatures this afternoon will range from the mid-40s to near 50 degrees. About five degrees below average. (KCBD First Alert)

Showers will not accompany a cold front passing through the area tonight. The dry air will bring a clear and cold start to Wednesday, with lows in the 20s.

Skies will clear tonight allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s Wednesday morning. About average for early January. (KCBD First Alert)

With a partly cloudy sky, more sunshine, tomorrow afternoon will be a little warmer. I expect highs near our average for the start of the year. Wind speeds will again be light.

There is a chance of showers with the next cold front, arriving late Thursday. The afternoon and evening timing favors rain over wintry precipitation. However, snow showers are not out of the question though accumulation on area roads is not expected. It will be chilly with highs in the 40s, but with a cold breeze.

Several chances of precipitation through early next week. (KCBD First Alert)

Dry weather follows Friday through the weekend, the first of the new year.

Showers, possibly wintry, may return Sunday night and Monday.

Happy New Year!

Lubbock's 2023 precipitation total of 17.61" is 96% of it's annual average (18.33"). (KCBD First Alert)

LUBBOCK CLIMATOLOGY

Lubbock’s high temperature yesterday was 54° (recorded at the Lubbock airport), which is the average for New Year’s Day. The low this morning was 30° (as of this posting), three degrees above the average for the date.

For today, January 2, Lubbock’s average low is 27° and the average high 54°. The record low is -2° (in 1979) and the record high 77° (in 1997 and tied in 2009).

Lubbock coldest temperature of the season, so far, was 19°F on December 12th.

Lubbock ended 2023 with a total of 17.61 inches of precipitation (liquid content in all forms of precipitation).

Lubbock’s precipitation total for the month is 0.00″. That is 0.02″ below the average-to-date. The total for the year is 0.00″, which is 0.02″ below the year-to-date average.

Lubbock’s snowfall total for the season is a trace (on October 4). That is 3.6″ below the average.

Sunrise today was at 7:52 AM CST, sunset is at 5:51 PM CST. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:52 AM CST. Our latest sunrises are at this time of year.

