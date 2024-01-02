Texas Panhandle high school basketball weekly rankings
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - These rankings are via the TABC (Texas Association of Basketball Coaches) poll as of January 1st.
5A Boys
7. Amarillo High
12. Palo Duro
4A Boys
3. Randall
16. Canyon
17. West Plains
3A Boys
15. Childress
2A Boys
23. Farwell
25. Wellington
1A Boys
4. Texline
9. Nazareth
14. Wildorado
5A Girls
3. Amarillo High
22. Caprock
4A Girls
9. Canyon
10. Randall
3A Girls
16. Spearman
2A Girls
3. Farwell
5. Panhandle
8. Clarendon
11. Wellington
1A Girls
5. Nazareth
21. McLean
