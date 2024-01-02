Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Texas Panhandle high school basketball weekly rankings

Palo Duro's Victor Juarez celebrates after hitting back-to-back threes in win over Randall.
Palo Duro's Victor Juarez celebrates after hitting back-to-back threes in win over Randall.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - These rankings are via the TABC (Texas Association of Basketball Coaches) poll as of January 1st.

5A Boys

7. Amarillo High

12. Palo Duro

4A Boys

3. Randall

16. Canyon

17. West Plains

3A Boys

15. Childress

2A Boys

23. Farwell

25. Wellington

1A Boys

4. Texline

9. Nazareth

14. Wildorado

5A Girls

3. Amarillo High

22. Caprock

4A Girls

9. Canyon

10. Randall

3A Girls

16. Spearman

2A Girls

3. Farwell

5. Panhandle

8. Clarendon

11. Wellington

1A Girls

5. Nazareth

21. McLean

Copyright 2024 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Central Lubbock that left two people injured.
Police investigating overnight shooting in Central Lubbock
Lubbock police say a pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on...
Pedestrian seriously injured in collision at 137th & University
UMC Children’s Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new year early Monday morning.
UMC welcomes first baby of the New Year
2023 Caprock Classic Basketball Tournament
Scores from Caprock Classic Championships
The trailer and cargo block the southbound service road to West Loop 289 from 19th Street...
West Loop 289 blocked by truck that lost cargo from 19th toward 34th

Latest News

HS Hoops Madness Roku
Area teams in new high school basketball state rankings
The Red Raiders improve to 11-2 with a win over North Alabama.
Red Raiders ring in new year with win
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Monterey Lady Plainsmen
The Lady Plainsmen defeated No. 23 Frenship Saturday in the Chick-Fil-A Bracket Championship...
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Monterey Lady Plainsmen
Saturday night scores from Caprock Classic Championships