Tuesday morning top stories: Police identify pedestrian seriously injured Saturday night

On Daybreak Today
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Pedestrian identified in crash

Record border crossing in December

Trump to appeal ballot rulings

