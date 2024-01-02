Tuesday morning top stories: Police identify pedestrian seriously injured Saturday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Pedestrian identified in crash

Police identified the pedestrian hit by a car Saturday night near 137th and University

59-year-old Paul Billington suffered serious injuries

Pedestrian seriously injured in collision at 137th & University

Record border crossing in December

Homeland Security says a record 300,000 migrants crossed America’s southern border in December

Authorities processed 9,000 to 10,000 migrants each day last month

Mexican officials clear border tent camp as US pressure mounts to stem migrant influx

Trump to appeal ballot rulings

Attorneys for former president Donald Trump are set to appeal his removal from the primary ballots in Colorado and Maine

Both states removed him from the ballot for engaging in insurrection

Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president

