Tuesday morning top stories: Police identify pedestrian seriously injured Saturday night
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Pedestrian identified in crash
- Police identified the pedestrian hit by a car Saturday night near 137th and University
- 59-year-old Paul Billington suffered serious injuries
- Read more here: Pedestrian seriously injured in collision at 137th & University
Record border crossing in December
- Homeland Security says a record 300,000 migrants crossed America’s southern border in December
- Authorities processed 9,000 to 10,000 migrants each day last month
- Read more here: Mexican officials clear border tent camp as US pressure mounts to stem migrant influx
Trump to appeal ballot rulings
- Attorneys for former president Donald Trump are set to appeal his removal from the primary ballots in Colorado and Maine
- Both states removed him from the ballot for engaging in insurrection
- Details here: Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president
