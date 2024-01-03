1 seriously injured in Tuesday night crash
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police responded to a call at Marsha Sharp Freeway and Upland Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. LPD says a car went over the train tracks and crashed into an electrical box and a railroad crossing post outside of a building.
LPD confirmed one person suffered serious injuries and another suffered minor injuries in the wreck.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.