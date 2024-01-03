Isaiah’s Soup Kitchen receives donation from Zia Park

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - On Wednesday, Zia Park Casino, Hotel and Racetrack presented donations to Isaiah’s Soup Kitchen that serves Hobbs and Lea County.

Isaiah’s Soup Kitchen received $5,000, 50 food vouchers totaling $1,000 and almost 300 pounds of food collected by the Zia Park team.

Isaiah’s Soup Kitchen is a non-profit organization that helps those in need in the community with meals, clothes, hygiene items and more. To donate or volunteer, call (575) 393-4125.

