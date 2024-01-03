Healthwise Expo 2024
Isaiah’s Soup Kitchen receives donation from Zia Park

Zia Park makes donation to Isaiah’s Soup Kitchen serving Hobbs, NM and Lea County.
Zia Park makes donation to Isaiah’s Soup Kitchen serving Hobbs, NM and Lea County.(Zia Park)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - On Wednesday, Zia Park Casino, Hotel and Racetrack presented donations to Isaiah’s Soup Kitchen that serves Hobbs and Lea County.

Isaiah’s Soup Kitchen received $5,000, 50 food vouchers totaling $1,000 and almost 300 pounds of food collected by the Zia Park team.

Isaiah’s Soup Kitchen is a non-profit organization that helps those in need in the community with meals, clothes, hygiene items and more. To donate or volunteer, call (575) 393-4125.

