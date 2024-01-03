Healthwise Expo 2024
Lubbock man sentenced to 12 years for crash that killed 14-year-old boy

21-year-old Joshua Torres
21-year-old Joshua Torres(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock judge sentenced Joshua Torres to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

On May 28, 2021, emergency crews were called to the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road for a crash.

Investigators with Lubbock police stated Torres was driving south on Slide. Police say he crashed into a vehicle attempting to turn south from the westbound lanes of 19th.

The collision seriously injured three people, who were taken to UMC for treatment. Among those injured was a 14-year-old boy, who later died.

Torres was left with minor injuries. He was treated, arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on an intoxication manslaughter charge.

Judge William Eichman II of the 364th District Court accepted Torres’ guilty plea Wednesday morning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Joshua Torres indicted, charged with manslaughter in death of 14-year-old boy

