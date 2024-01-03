Healthwise Expo 2024
Major Everhart wins 2024 Blair Cherry Award

By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Downtown Palo Duro Ambucs named former Tascosa star and current TCU wide receiver Major Everhart the recipient of the 2024 Blair Cherry Award.

Everhart, a redshirt freshman this past season, recorded 20 receptions for 197 yards in addition to finishing second in the Big 12 in return yard average and sixth in the country. In addition to his accomplishments on the field, Everhart was named to the Big 12 All-Academic team.

“It’s just an honor just to be with the names of greats like King Doerue.” Everhart said. “I’ll cherish this award for the rest of my life and so just an honor to be in this position today.”

As part of the ceremony, Amarillo mayor Cole Stanley declared January 2nd, 2024 as “Major Everhart Day”.

“It’s super exciting, well deserved.” Tascosa football head coach Ken Plunk said of Everhart taking home the award. “Obviously a great high school player and now he’s gonna be a great college player. Great kick returner this year, I think he has a great future, great person and just super excited to see him win this award.”

Other nominees included Cason Polivoda from Caprock, Kameron Brown from Palo Duro, and Brock Ewing from Amarillo High. Brown and Polivoda currently play at West Texas A&M University while Ewing plays for the Division II national runner-up at the Colorado School of Mines.

Tascosa will also receive a $500 dollar scholarship to give out to a deserving current student as a result of Everhart winning.

