NICU Cuddle Club popular among volunteer opportunities at UMC

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If volunteering more is one of your goals in 2024, UMC has several opportunities for you. Volunteers can work the information desk, fill its halls with music, or bring in licensed support animals. One volunteer group is usually full, though - the Cuddle Club.

The Cuddle Club comforts babies, assists nurses and supports parents inside the NICU at UMC. Martha Medley has been a member for three decades.

“I talk to them and sing to them, hum to them and just show them how much they’re loved,” Medley said.

She heard about it after her husband came home from work more than 31 years ago.

“He said a lady in his office had, he said, ‘Where have you been?’ And she said, ‘Well, I’ve been holding babies.’ And [he] came home and told me and I said, ‘Where do I sign up?’” she said.

Volunteer Tommy Howell said there’s nothing better in the world than holding a baby.

“I come on every Monday - and Monday is the best day of the week for me,” Howell said. “ The very best is to come up here at eight o’clock, being ready to rock the babies.”

Karen Evans joined the club eight years ago, after her grandbabies moved away. Now, she trains cuddlers on what to watch for.

“There may be a baby crying. It just needs a pacifier or something...or there may be a parent that you can visit. Sometimes just talking to a nurse and just giving them support, too. There’s always something to do,” Evans said.

The Cuddle Club comforts babies that come to UMC from all over the region.

“If you’re from Clovis, you can’t be here, especially if you have a child in Clovis. Still, you have to, you have to take care of the one there, and the baby here still needs to be held. It would be better to be held by the mom or the dad, but I will stand in for the mom and dad while I can,” Howell said.

Julie Dominguez, director of volunteer and guest services, says along with supporting parents, volunteers across the hospital support employees.

“Volunteers definitely help, because it takes that off of our staff. So, they’re able to fill in gaps where, so our staff can focus on the more important things,” Dominguez said.

Volunteers at UMC help with everything from delivering cards and gifts to rooms, to pet therapy and music therapy. Dominguez says the largest need right now is at the information desk. Those volunteers help direct patients and visitors where they need to go. She says those spots are available at the main campus and at the Southwest Medical campus.

“I think it feels good, down to the heart of giving back to others,” Dominguez said. “I know some of our volunteers that are here, that have been here a long time, especially, they were a patient of some sort at one time or another and so it means a lot to them to come back and give back.”

Volunteers have to serve at the hospital at least six months before they can join the Cuddle Club.

You can find the application to become a UMC volunteer here.

