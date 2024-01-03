Noon Notebook: Christ in the Arts presents ‘EPIC: The Timeless Tale of Extravagant Love’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Christ in the Arts presents ‘EPIC: The Timeless Tale of Extravagant Love’ on January 12 & 13, 2024 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the performance starts at 7 pm. This event shines a spotlight on local art and artists while spreading a positive and uplifting message of God’s love for each of us. This show benefits the organization hosting the event, the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center as a host site, and the community of audience members enjoying the high-quality dancing and acting of the skilled performers.

Click here for a link to purchase tickets.

