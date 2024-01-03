Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered as Lubbock transitions to retail electric market

Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered on KCBD
Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered on KCBD(Source: KCBD)
By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Power to Choose is coming for customers of Lubbock Power & Light on January 5 through February 15.

Join us Thursday, January 4, after the KCBD 6 p.m. newscast as we sit down with a representative of LP&L and stream the question-and-answer session.

Submit any questions you have through email at 11listens@KCBD.com or on KCBD’s Power to Choose social media posts. Watch Power to Choose, Your Questions Answered on the KCBD Facebook Page, KCBD.com and the KCBD Connected TV app.

You can see a list of electric providers, their rates and other information at powertochoose.org. The website, provided by the Public Utility Commission of Texas, allows you to compare and choose from various plans online.

LP&L is also providing a list of approved electric providers in Lubbock and information about the process of choosing from those providers. You can view that information at https://lpandl.com/retail-competition.

Customers can also shop in-person at several Retail Electric Provider Shopping Fairs at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane. You can meet the various providers, review their plans and sign up at the events.

  • January 5 from 3 to 8 p.m.
  • January 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • January 22 from 3 to 8 p.m.
  • January 23 from 3 to 8 p.m.
  • February 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If an LP&L customer does not choose a new provider within the six-week shopping window, they will be assigned a default provider.

The transition to the new providers will occur in March when customers will also receive their final LP&L bill. Future bills will come from the customer’s new provider.

Lubbock Power & Light will not be an electric provider but will maintain the electric infrastructure in the City of Lubbock.

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Smyer on Highway 114.
Woman killed in crash near Smyer, another seriously injured
Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene of a structure fire at the Lone Star Inn Motel near 50th and...
1 taken to hospital after fire at motel near 50th and Ave. Q
Car crashes into an electrical box and railroad post outside of a building in Lubbock.
1 seriously injured in Tuesday night crash
First time parents Breanna Diaz and Matthew Banks welcomed their baby boy Matthew Angel Banks...
Covenant Children's celebrates its first baby of the new year
Person receiving vaccine
City of Lubbock seeing increase in respiratory illnesses

Latest News

KCBD News at Noon
21-year-old Joshua Torres
Lubbock man sentenced to 12 years for crash that killed 14-year-old boy
Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Smyer on Highway 114.
Woman killed in crash near Smyer, another seriously injured
A second suspect involved in the shooting death of 67-year-old Larry Fawver pleaded guilty...
Second suspect pleads guilty in 2019 shooting death of Larry Fawver, sentenced to 15 years