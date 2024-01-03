Healthwise Expo 2024
Second suspect pleads guilty in 2019 shooting death of Larry Fawver, sentenced to 15 years

A second suspect involved in the shooting death of 67-year-old Larry Fawver pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to aggravated robbery.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A second suspect involved in the shooting death of 67-year-old Larry Fawver pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to aggravated robbery.

Judge William Eichman accepted 24-year-old Hassan Abdurahman’s plea and sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

Abdurahman was originally charged with murder. He has served four and a half years in jail at the Lubbock County Detention Center since the crime allowing that time served to count towards his sentence.

Fawver’s step-grandson Felix Alonzo was sentenced to 20 years in prison in March of 2023. He pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

Fawver was shot and killed on July 13, 2019. Abdurahman and Alonzo were both arrested in Tarrant County nearly two weeks after the murder took place.

