Second suspect pleads guilty in 2019 shooting death of Larry Fawver, sentenced to 15 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A second suspect involved in the shooting death of 67-year-old Larry Fawver pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to aggravated robbery.

Judge William Eichman accepted 24-year-old Hassan Abdurahman’s plea and sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

Abdurahman was originally charged with murder. He has served four and a half years in jail at the Lubbock County Detention Center since the crime allowing that time served to count towards his sentence.

Fawver’s step-grandson Felix Alonzo was sentenced to 20 years in prison in March of 2023. He pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

Fawver was shot and killed on July 13, 2019. Abdurahman and Alonzo were both arrested in Tarrant County nearly two weeks after the murder took place.

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.