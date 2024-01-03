Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Tipoff of 20th season of Hoop Madness is here

HS Hoops Madness Roku
HS Hoops Madness Roku(KCBD Staff)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here are tonight’s final scores from day one of Hoop Madness.

Girls

Idalou 56 Pampa 45

Denver City 51 Muleshoe 49

Plains 54 Kingdom Prep 33

Friona 40 Dimmitt 39

Klondike 42 Garden City 40

Guthrie 30 Electra 26

Gordon 42 Jayton 32

Farwell 37 Nazareth 32

Wellman-Union 46 All Saints 40

Paducah 53 Ira 49

West Plains 56 Lubbock-Cooper Liberty 37

Christ The King 52 Lubbock Titans 21

Whiteface 67 Anton 15

Abilene 49 Lubbock High 47

Silverton 54 Southcrest Christian 38

Lubbock-Cooper 73 Coronado 46

New Home 64 Sundown 43

Frenship 61 Portales 12

Tahoka 40 Ropes 31

Monterey 58 Abilene Wylie 43

Sudan 72 Olton 27

New Deal 57 Ralls 36

Bovina 47 Hart 45

Post 23 Seagraves 14

Wink 40 Roosevelt 36

Boys

Frenship 61 Midland Christian 59 OT

Amarillo 59 Estacado 41

Rising Star 42 Hermleigh 21

Denver City 57 Muleshoe 47

Jayton 74 Slaton 36

West Plains 74 Lubbock-Cooper Liberty 33

Trinity Christian 57 San Angelo Central 38

Friona 51 Dimmitt 44

Plains 62 Kingdom Prep 34

New Deal 95 Ralls 53

Odessa 59 Snyder 51

Farwell 43 Nazareth 39

All Saints 87 Wellman-Union 11

Wilson 65 Petersburg 52

Whiteface 62 Anton 27

Lubbock-Cooper 63 Coronado 51

Christ The King 71 Lubbock Titans 66 OT

Abernathy 63 Tulia 45

Abilene 57 Lubbock 31 High

Ropes 50 Tahoka 29

O’Donnell 59 Crosbyton 56 OT

Abilene Wylie 60 Monterey 41

Olton 60 Sudan 45

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Central Lubbock that left two people injured.
Police investigating overnight shooting in Central Lubbock
Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Smyer on Highway 114.
Woman killed in crash near Smyer, another seriously injured
Lubbock police say a pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on...
Pedestrian seriously injured in collision at 137th & University
UMC Children’s Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new year early Monday morning.
UMC welcomes first baby of the New Year
Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene of a structure fire at the Lone Star Inn Motel near 50th and...
1 taken to hospital after fire at motel near 50th and Ave. Q

Latest News

Cade Bullard sets up the offense for West Plains in win over Lubbock Liberty.
West Plains coasts to big win over Lubbock Liberty
TJ Brown leads Sandies in scoring in win over Estacado.
TJ Brown leads Amarillo High to win over Estacado
Erin Mims named NewsChannel10 G.O.A.T. of the Week.
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Erin Mims
McKenzie Smith's game-tying three in 4OT takes home play of the year at NewsChannel10.
Top 5 plays from the Texas Panhandle in 2023