Tipoff of 20th season of Hoop Madness is here
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here are tonight’s final scores from day one of Hoop Madness.
Girls
Idalou 56 Pampa 45
Denver City 51 Muleshoe 49
Plains 54 Kingdom Prep 33
Friona 40 Dimmitt 39
Klondike 42 Garden City 40
Guthrie 30 Electra 26
Gordon 42 Jayton 32
Farwell 37 Nazareth 32
Wellman-Union 46 All Saints 40
Paducah 53 Ira 49
West Plains 56 Lubbock-Cooper Liberty 37
Christ The King 52 Lubbock Titans 21
Whiteface 67 Anton 15
Abilene 49 Lubbock High 47
Silverton 54 Southcrest Christian 38
Lubbock-Cooper 73 Coronado 46
New Home 64 Sundown 43
Frenship 61 Portales 12
Tahoka 40 Ropes 31
Monterey 58 Abilene Wylie 43
Sudan 72 Olton 27
New Deal 57 Ralls 36
Bovina 47 Hart 45
Post 23 Seagraves 14
Wink 40 Roosevelt 36
Boys
Frenship 61 Midland Christian 59 OT
Amarillo 59 Estacado 41
Rising Star 42 Hermleigh 21
Denver City 57 Muleshoe 47
Jayton 74 Slaton 36
West Plains 74 Lubbock-Cooper Liberty 33
Trinity Christian 57 San Angelo Central 38
Friona 51 Dimmitt 44
Plains 62 Kingdom Prep 34
New Deal 95 Ralls 53
Odessa 59 Snyder 51
Farwell 43 Nazareth 39
All Saints 87 Wellman-Union 11
Wilson 65 Petersburg 52
Whiteface 62 Anton 27
Lubbock-Cooper 63 Coronado 51
Christ The King 71 Lubbock Titans 66 OT
Abernathy 63 Tulia 45
Abilene 57 Lubbock 31 High
Ropes 50 Tahoka 29
O’Donnell 59 Crosbyton 56 OT
Abilene Wylie 60 Monterey 41
Olton 60 Sudan 45
