TPSN District Basketball Livestreams for Friday, 1/5
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will livestream the top girls and boys district basketball games this season.
Here is this week’s lineup:
Friday, Jan. 5th
Randall at Canyon games (girls and boys), click here. (this is an audio only stream)
Amarillo High at Caprock game (girls only), click here. (this is a video and audio stream)
