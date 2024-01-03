A Weather 180

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our weather is about to take a 180. That is, quite a flip-flop from today to tomorrow. It’s not the only weather change coming our way.

The fog in the southern viewing area this morning should dissipate around mid-morning. Otherwise the day begins fair and cold.

Sunshine with a few clouds set the stage for a warmer afternoon. With a light wind and highs slightly above average, it will be mild. (KCBD First Alert)

Sunshine with a few clouds set the stage for a warmer afternoon. With a light wind and highs slightly above average, it will be mild. Even pleasant.

It will get chilly as the sun sets, then turn cold overnight.

Areas of fog are likely tonight and early tomorrow. With temperatures near or below freezing, freezing fog is possible. In addition to areas of visibility, patchy ice may develop on elevated surfaces. These may include bridges, overpasses, exterior stairs, and decks. Plan extra travel time.

A complete change in our weather takes place tomorrow.

Scattered rain showers are likely tomorrow, possibly beginning around mid-morning. Some wintry showers, including snow, are possible. The most likely time for precipitation is from early afternoon through late evening. Accumulation on roads is not expected, however...

This is developing. There may be changes in the outlook and/or actual weather. Be prepared for inclement travel conditions. Just in case.

Thunder also is possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not anticipated but brief moderate to heavy rainfall may accompany these thundershowers.

RAIN TOTALS

Rain totals (in inches) from in and around the KCBD viewing area for the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM Thursday:

0.44 Guthrie

0.43 Paducah

0.38 Aspermont

0.36 Knox City

0.27 Rotan

0.25 McAdoo

0.21 Hackberry

0.20 Jayton

0.06 Roaring Springs

0.04 Fluvanna

0.02 Lake Alan Henry

0.02 Post

0.02 Ralls

0.01 Graham

0.01 Snyder

0.01 White River Lake

Source: National Weather Service Lubbock, the TTU West Texas Mesonet, and KCBD and FOX34 viewers.

LUBBOCK CLIMATOLOGY

Lubbock’s high temperature yesterday was 51° (recorded at the Lubbock airport), which is three degrees below the average for the date. The low this morning was 25° (as of this posting), two degrees below the average for the date.

For today, January 3, Lubbock’s average low is 27° and the average high 54°. The record low is -2° (in 1947) and the record high 83° (in 2006).

Lubbock coldest temperature of the season, so far, was 19°F on December 12th.

Lubbock ended 2023 with a total of 17.61 inches of precipitation (liquid content in all forms of precipitation). Lubbock’s precipitation total for the month and the year is 0.00″. That is 0.04″ below the average-to-date.

Lubbock’s most recent reported snowfall was a trace on October 4. Lubbock’s snow season is considered to be October 1 through April 30.

Sunrise today was at 7:52 AM CST, sunset is at 5:51 PM CST. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:52 AM CST. From here on, our sunrises will be just a little earlier each day. Sunrises get just a little later each day.

