Wednesday morning top stories: Smyer woman killed in crash

Smyer woman killed in crash

DPS says 35-year-old Rachel Nuskind pulled out in front of a pickup truck yesterday morning at Highway 114 and FM 168

A passenger in the pickup suffered serious injuries

Woman killed in crash near Smyer, another seriously injured

Two injured in crash near Marsha Sharp and Upland

A car hit a railroad crossing arm and then crashed into an electrical transformer box

One person suffered serious injuries

1 seriously injured in Tuesday night crash

Federal court rules against emergency abortions

A federal appeals court upheld Texas’ ban on emergency abortions

The ruling says doctors are not obligated to perform abortions and federal law does not govern the practice of medicine

Emergency rooms not required to perform life-saving abortions, federal appeals court rules

