Wednesday morning top stories: Smyer woman killed in crash

On Daybreak Today
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Smyer woman killed in crash

Two injured in crash near Marsha Sharp and Upland

Federal court rules against emergency abortions

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

