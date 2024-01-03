Woman killed in crash near Smyer, another seriously injured

SMYER, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead and another is injured after a crash Monday afternoon near Smyer.

Around noon, emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of HWY 114 and FM 168.

Rachael Leigh Nuskind, 32, was found dead at the scene of the crash, according to a report from DPS. Investigators believe Etheridge was driving north on FM 168. When she reached the stop sign at the highway, she reportedly “failed to yield the right of way.”

Another vehicle, driven by 68-year-old Santiago Samarron, was traveling east on the highway. Adriana Samarron, 64, was riding as a passenger. Etheridge’s vehicle entered their path and the two vehicles crashed in the intersection, according to DPS.

Etheridge was killed in the crash. Adriana Samarron was taken to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries.

