Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Woman killed in crash near Smyer, another seriously injured

By Chelsea Collinsworth and Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYER, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead and another is injured after a crash Monday afternoon near Smyer.

Around noon, emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of HWY 114 and FM 168.

Rachael Leigh Nuskind, 32, was found dead at the scene of the crash, according to a report from DPS. Investigators believe Etheridge was driving north on FM 168. When she reached the stop sign at the highway, she reportedly “failed to yield the right of way.”

Another vehicle, driven by 68-year-old Santiago Samarron, was traveling east on the highway. Adriana Samarron, 64, was riding as a passenger. Etheridge’s vehicle entered their path and the two vehicles crashed in the intersection, according to DPS.

Etheridge was killed in the crash. Adriana Samarron was taken to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries.

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene of a structure fire at the Lone Star Inn Motel near 50th and...
1 taken to hospital after fire at motel near 50th and Ave. Q
First time parents Breanna Diaz and Matthew Banks welcomed their baby boy Matthew Angel Banks...
Covenant Children's celebrates its first baby of the new year
Car crashes into an electrical box and railroad post outside of a building in Lubbock.
1 seriously injured in Tuesday night crash
Person receiving vaccine
City of Lubbock seeing increase in respiratory illnesses

Latest News

A second suspect involved in the shooting death of 67-year-old Larry Fawver pleaded guilty...
Second suspect pleads guilty in 2019 shooting death of Larry Fawver, sentenced to 15 years
On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: Smyer woman killed in crash
Volunteers comfort babies, provide support for parents in the NICU at UMC.
NICU Cuddle Club popular among volunteer opportunities at UMC
NICU Cuddle Club popular among volunteer opportunities at UMC