Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

#22 Caprock hosts #3 Amarillo High in district opener this Friday

Alyssia Johnson's 15 points leads Lady Longhorns to victory over Bushland.
Alyssia Johnson's 15 points leads Lady Longhorns to victory over Bushland.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This Friday night, the #22 ranked Caprock Lady Longhorns play host to rival #3 ranked Amarillo High in the district opener.

The two teams are currently the only Texas Panhandle programs ranked in the 5A Top 25, signifying a milestone matchup for the AISD foes.

So far this season, the Lady Longhorns have been one of the best stories in the Panhandle. The team currently sits with a 15-5 record under new head coach Bill Long who was appointed following the conclusion of last season.

Now, the real test comes for the Lady Longhorns as they battle a true state title contender in the Lady Sandies.

“We’re obviously excited to be 15-5 at this point, I believe last year we might’ve been around 4-9.” Long said. “Our kids have bought in, they’ve worked hard, [and] we’ve exceeded my expectations... We know it’s a big game in the city, all these games are a big game for the city and so, we’re going out there to compete the best we can.”

The game will be streamed live on TPSNSports.com with action getting underway at 6:00 p.m. on Friday evening.

Tune into NewsChannel10 for highlights of the action.

Copyright 2024 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Smyer on Highway 114.
Woman killed in crash near Smyer, another seriously injured
Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene of a structure fire at the Lone Star Inn Motel near 50th and...
1 taken to hospital after fire at motel near 50th and Ave. Q
Texas Rangers celebrate after winning Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona...
Texas Rangers Winter Caravan coming to Lubbock
21-year-old Joshua Torres
Lubbock man sentenced to 12 years for crash that killed 14-year-old boy
Car crashes into an electrical box and railroad post outside of a building in Lubbock.
1 seriously injured in Tuesday night crash

Latest News

South Plains College men's basketball
South Plains College beats Pratt Community College, 87-82
Bailey Maupin of Texas Tech.
Texas Tech Lady Raiders drop Big 12 home opener to No. 10 Texas
Texas Rangers celebrate after winning Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona...
Texas Rangers Winter Caravan coming to Lubbock
HS Hoops Madness Roku
Tipoff of 20th season of Hoop Madness is here
HS Hoops Madness Roku
Area teams in new high school basketball state rankings