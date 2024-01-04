Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

3-year-old dies after being shot by stray bullet on New Year’s Eve

By Lydian Kennin, Bria Bolden, Jacob Gallant and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police say a 3-year-old Tennessee boy died after he was shot by a stray bullet from apparent “celebratory gunfire” on New Year’s Eve.

The Memphis Police Department says 3-year-old Brayden Smith was shot by a stray bullet while inside his family’s apartment on New Year’s Eve, WMC reports. Officers responded to the scene just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by the bullet, which came through the window of the apartment. His death was confirmed by police Wednesday afternoon.

Brayden Smith, 3, died Wednesday after he was struck by a stray bullet in Northeast Memphis...
Brayden Smith, 3, died Wednesday after he was struck by a stray bullet in Northeast Memphis from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve. Police say the child was inside an apartment with family when a bullet came inside through the window.(GoFundMe)

Police say preliminary information points to a random bullet that hit Brayden from a different part of the apartment complex. The gunman has not been found.

“Our investigators are working tirelessly and diligently to bring those responsible to justice,” said police in a statement.

While the investigation is ongoing, community members are looking to show support for the toddler’s family and hope the person who pulled the trigger comes forward.

Larry Hunter works with the Touched by an Angel organization, which gave out meals Tuesday to residents at the apartment complex.

“You’re at home. You’re thinking you’re in a place of safety, and a bullet came from nowhere. It really bothered me. It could’ve been my son, my grandson, your son,” Hunter said. “We have to come together and say, ‘Enough is enough.’”

Police say that between 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day, there were more than 327 gunshots recorded by the department’s gunfire detection software. Dispatchers received 195 calls of shots fired.

“We’ve tried to stress that... celebratory gunfire is illegal and celebratory gunfire leads to tragic events like this and we just have to stop shooting these guns,” Assistant Police Chief Don Crowe said.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help Brayden’s family with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2024 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Smyer on Highway 114.
Woman killed in crash near Smyer, another seriously injured
Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene of a structure fire at the Lone Star Inn Motel near 50th and...
1 taken to hospital after fire at motel near 50th and Ave. Q
Texas Rangers celebrate after winning Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona...
Texas Rangers Winter Caravan coming to Lubbock
21-year-old Joshua Torres
Lubbock man sentenced to 12 years for crash that killed 14-year-old boy
Car crashes into an electrical box and railroad post outside of a building in Lubbock.
1 seriously injured in Tuesday night crash

Latest News

An Iranian girl holds up a portrait of the late Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who...
Iran says at least 84 were killed in blasts at a ceremony honoring slain general
A Lubbock bar is joining a national trend, offering more mocktails. They could prove a helpful...
Trading cocktails for mocktails: More non-alcoholic options available this ‘Dry January’
Management at the Citadel Mall says they will be increasing patrols after a deadly Christmas...
The Citadel Mall responses to Christmas Eve shooting
Trading cocktails for mocktails: More non-alcoholic options available this ‘Dry January’