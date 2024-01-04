Citizens Academy 2024 class accepting applications

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), in conjunction with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (LSO), Lubbock Police Department (LPD), and the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office (LCDA), is now accepting applications for the next Citizens Academy, which begins February 27, 2024. The 14-week academy will introduce students to law enforcement, prosecutors, and many programs and services. Students will receive interactive education during weekly meetings on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Participants in the academy will learn about the different services each agency offers. Some of the topics to be covered include patrol procedures, SWAT, the crime lab, aircraft operation, border operations, K-9 units, tactical driving, crash investigations, criminal investigations, civilian response to active shooters, criminal prosecution, firearms training, plea offers and alternate ways of resolving cases, and courtroom procedure.

The Citizens Academy is designed to educate students about the daily safety challenges Texans face and how law enforcement and prosecutors function to protect and serve the state. The academy will be held at DPS, LSO, LPD, and the Lubbock County Courthouse offices. The public and the media are invited to apply for the academy. For an application, please visit the Facebook pages for the agencies or contact Sergeant Johnny Bures, DPS, or Corporal Patricia Holbert, LSO, using the emails below. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on February 19, 2024. The Facebook page for the DPS office in Lubbock is under Texas Department of Public Safety – Northwest Texas Region.

If you are interested in becoming a student or have any questions, please contact:

Sergeant Johnny Bures - Texas DPS johnny.bures@dps.texas.gov Phone: 806-224-5031

or

Corporal Patricia Holbert - Lubbock SO pholbert@lubbockcounty.gov Phone: 806-775-1496

