Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Citizens Academy 2024 class accepting applications

The 14-week academy will introduce students to law enforcement, prosecutors, and many programs...
The 14-week academy will introduce students to law enforcement, prosecutors, and many programs and services(DPS)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), in conjunction with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (LSO), Lubbock Police Department (LPD), and the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office (LCDA), is now accepting applications for the next Citizens Academy, which begins February 27, 2024. The 14-week academy will introduce students to law enforcement, prosecutors, and many programs and services. Students will receive interactive education during weekly meetings on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Participants in the academy will learn about the different services each agency offers. Some of the topics to be covered include patrol procedures, SWAT, the crime lab, aircraft operation, border operations, K-9 units, tactical driving, crash investigations, criminal investigations, civilian response to active shooters, criminal prosecution, firearms training, plea offers and alternate ways of resolving cases, and courtroom procedure.

The Citizens Academy is designed to educate students about the daily safety challenges Texans face and how law enforcement and prosecutors function to protect and serve the state. The academy will be held at DPS, LSO, LPD, and the Lubbock County Courthouse offices.  The public and the media are invited to apply for the academy. For an application, please visit the Facebook pages for the agencies or contact Sergeant Johnny Bures, DPS, or Corporal Patricia Holbert, LSO, using the emails below. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on February 19, 2024. The Facebook page for the DPS office in Lubbock is under Texas Department of Public Safety – Northwest Texas Region.

If you are interested in becoming a student or have any questions, please contact:

Sergeant Johnny Bures - Texas DPS johnny.bures@dps.texas.gov Phone: 806-224-5031

or

Corporal Patricia Holbert - Lubbock SO pholbert@lubbockcounty.gov Phone: 806-775-1496

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
Texas Rangers celebrate after winning Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona...
Texas Rangers Winter Caravan coming to Lubbock
21-year-old Joshua Torres
Lubbock man sentenced to 12 years for crash that killed 14-year-old boy
A second suspect involved in the shooting death of 67-year-old Larry Fawver pleaded guilty...
Second suspect pleads guilty in 2019 shooting death of Larry Fawver, sentenced to 15 years
33-year-old David Bermea was arrested after a SWAT callout in Lubbock.
Lubbock man arrested after SWAT callout

Latest News

Tickets Go On Sale Friday, September 22, at 10 a.m. (CT)
Clint Black to perform at Buddy Holly Hall
Zia Park makes donation to Isaiah’s Soup Kitchen serving Hobbs, NM and Lea County.
Isaiah’s Soup Kitchen receives donation from Zia Park
Isaiah’s Soup Kitchen receives donation from Zia Park
Nancy Sharp for Lubbock ISD School Board
Nancy Sharp campaigning for position on Lubbock ISD School Board