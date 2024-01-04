Clint Black to perform at Buddy Holly Hall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Country singer Clint Black is making his return to Lubbock and Buddy Holly Hall for a limited special event featuring Lisa Hartman Black and Lily Pearl Black at the Helen DeVitt Jones Theater.
He is set for a Saturday night show on Feb. 3 with doors opening at 7 p.m. According to the Buddy Holly Hall website, tickets range from $35-$129.50 plus taxes and fees. A VIP package is available for an additional $99 on top of the purchase of a ticket.
That VIP package includes:
- Premium Ticket
- Early venue access
- Limited edition tote bag
- Limited edition signed tour poster
- Custom coffee mug
- 12 oz. package of Clint’s Cowboy Coffee
- Exclusive Mostly Hits & The Mrs. live CD
Tickets can be purchased here.
