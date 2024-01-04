Clint Black to perform at Buddy Holly Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Country singer Clint Black is making his return to Lubbock and Buddy Holly Hall for a limited special event featuring Lisa Hartman Black and Lily Pearl Black at the Helen DeVitt Jones Theater.

He is set for a Saturday night show on Feb. 3 with doors opening at 7 p.m. According to the Buddy Holly Hall website, tickets range from $35-$129.50 plus taxes and fees. A VIP package is available for an additional $99 on top of the purchase of a ticket.

That VIP package includes:

- Premium Ticket

- Early venue access

- Limited edition tote bag

- Limited edition signed tour poster

- Custom coffee mug

- 12 oz. package of Clint’s Cowboy Coffee

- Exclusive Mostly Hits & The Mrs. live CD

Tickets can be purchased here.

