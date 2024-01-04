Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Clint Black to perform at Buddy Holly Hall

Tickets Go On Sale Friday, September 22, at 10 a.m. (CT)
Tickets Go On Sale Friday, September 22, at 10 a.m. (CT)(Buddy Holly Hall)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Country singer Clint Black is making his return to Lubbock and Buddy Holly Hall for a limited special event featuring Lisa Hartman Black and Lily Pearl Black at the Helen DeVitt Jones Theater.

He is set for a Saturday night show on Feb. 3 with doors opening at 7 p.m. According to the Buddy Holly Hall website, tickets range from $35-$129.50 plus taxes and fees. A VIP package is available for an additional $99 on top of the purchase of a ticket.

That VIP package includes:

- Premium Ticket

- Early venue access

- Limited edition tote bag

- Limited edition signed tour poster

- Custom coffee mug

- 12 oz. package of Clint’s Cowboy Coffee

- Exclusive Mostly Hits & The Mrs. live CD

Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
Texas Rangers celebrate after winning Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona...
Texas Rangers Winter Caravan coming to Lubbock
21-year-old Joshua Torres
Lubbock man sentenced to 12 years for crash that killed 14-year-old boy
A second suspect involved in the shooting death of 67-year-old Larry Fawver pleaded guilty...
Second suspect pleads guilty in 2019 shooting death of Larry Fawver, sentenced to 15 years
33-year-old David Bermea was arrested after a SWAT callout in Lubbock.
Lubbock man arrested after SWAT callout

Latest News

KCBD News at 4
Zia Park makes donation to Isaiah’s Soup Kitchen serving Hobbs, NM and Lea County.
Isaiah’s Soup Kitchen receives donation from Zia Park
Isaiah’s Soup Kitchen receives donation from Zia Park
Nancy Sharp for Lubbock ISD School Board
Nancy Sharp campaigning for position on Lubbock ISD School Board