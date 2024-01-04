Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

A Foggy, Rainy, Snowy Day

By Collin Mertz
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Throughout much of the day foggy/misty conditions are expected, though visibility should improve. Some areas to the NW could see some freezing fog, and visibility is reduced.

Current Advisories
Current Advisories(KCBD)

Widespread rainfall is on the way for much of the area, with some chances for wintery precip or snow up to the N and NW, though accumulations (if any) are expected to be light.

Highs Today
Highs Today(KCBD)

Highs today range upper 30s through mid 40s, with Lubbock expecting about 40. Tonight we see temps drop to the mid 20s in the NW to mid 30s in the E.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Over the next few days we’ll stay in the 40s, warming to the upper 40s for tomorrow with skies clearing a bit. Saturday, we’re down to the low 40s again with slim rain chances before another warm surge to the low 50s Sunday.

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Rangers celebrate after winning Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona...
Texas Rangers Winter Caravan coming to Lubbock
21-year-old Joshua Torres
Lubbock man sentenced to 12 years for crash that killed 14-year-old boy
A second suspect involved in the shooting death of 67-year-old Larry Fawver pleaded guilty...
Second suspect pleads guilty in 2019 shooting death of Larry Fawver, sentenced to 15 years
Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Smyer on Highway 114.
Woman killed in crash near Smyer, another seriously injured
Car crashes into an electrical box and railroad post outside of a building in Lubbock.
1 seriously injured in Tuesday night crash

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, Jan. 4
Raincast Thursday morning
Thursday is bringing rain, snow for some
KCBD News at 10 Weather - Wednesday, Jan. 3
Sunshine with a few clouds set the stage for a warmer afternoon. With a light wind and highs...
A Weather 180