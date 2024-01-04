A Foggy, Rainy, Snowy Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Throughout much of the day foggy/misty conditions are expected, though visibility should improve. Some areas to the NW could see some freezing fog, and visibility is reduced.

Current Advisories (KCBD)

Widespread rainfall is on the way for much of the area, with some chances for wintery precip or snow up to the N and NW, though accumulations (if any) are expected to be light.

Highs Today (KCBD)

Highs today range upper 30s through mid 40s, with Lubbock expecting about 40. Tonight we see temps drop to the mid 20s in the NW to mid 30s in the E.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Over the next few days we’ll stay in the 40s, warming to the upper 40s for tomorrow with skies clearing a bit. Saturday, we’re down to the low 40s again with slim rain chances before another warm surge to the low 50s Sunday.

