Isolated icy spots possible Friday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter weather will continue overnight but will slowly be moving out of the area by Friday morning.

Periods of mostly rain with snow will continue from Lubbock north, changing to snow from Plainview to the Panhandle. As temps fall later tonight some accumulations will be possible, mainly in the northwest communities from Friona east to Tulia. Isolated icy spots could be possible in that region Friday morning.

Winter weather will continue overnight but will slowly be moving out of the area by Friday morning. (KCBD Graphic)

If rain continues in the Lubbock area overnight some isolated icy spots might occur on bridges and overpasses, but it appears that travel issues will mainly occur to our north. However, fog could reduce visibilities for some areas again tomorrow morning.

As the storm moves away from west Texas skies will become mostly to partly cloudy Friday, then clouds return on Saturday. Another weaker storm will swing across the area on Saturday will slight chances of rain and snow once again. However, travel issues are not expected on Saturday but it will remain cold.

Slightly warmer weather returns on Sunday with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 50s. It will not last long, another storm system brings cold and another chance of a wintry mix on Monday.

Warmer drier weather should return by Tuesday through late next week.

