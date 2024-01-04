Lubbock man arrested after SWAT callout

Healthwise Expo 2024
33-year-old David Bermea was arrested after a SWAT callout in Lubbock.
33-year-old David Bermea was arrested after a SWAT callout in Lubbock.(KCBD, Natalie Reyna)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday night, deputies responded to a call in reference to shots fired at the 300 block of E. 88th St.

When they arrived, 33-year-old David Bermea refused to come out of the house and speak with deputies. Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Negotiators were called to help the deputies. According to a release from LSO, Bermea was barricaded and armed inside the house.

LSO says around 9:20 p.m. Bermea was taken into custody and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of deadly conduct with a firearm and resisting arrest. LSO says the investigation is still ongoing.

