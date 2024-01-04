Healthwise Expo 2024
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in finding suspect in connection with New Year’s Day shooting

Lubbock police are asking for the public’s helping in locating a suspect in connection with a...
Lubbock police are asking for the public’s helping in locating a suspect in connection with a shooting that left two people seriously injured on New Year’s Day.(Lubbock Police Department)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s helping in locating a suspect in connection with a shooting that left two people seriously injured on New Year’s Day.

On Jan. 1, just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call outside of a convenience store near 26th and Ave. Q. That’s where officers found 46-year-old Obby Galicia and 27-year-old Christopher Galicia with serious injuries. Both were taken to UMC.

Investigators believe Christopher and Obby were involved in an argument with an unknown person outside the store. Police say the suspect exited the convenience store and started arguing with Obby.

Police say that’s when the suspect struck Obby with a firearm before firing shots at Obby and Christopher.

The suspect then ran from the scene.

If anyone has information about this case, or knows where the suspect may be, they are asked to call either Crime Line (806) 741-1000 or Detective Doak Funk at (806) 775-2405.

