Marine Corps veteran receives mortgage-free home in Wolfforth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A veteran is getting a brand new home in Wolfforth this year in honor of his service. But before the finishing touches, the community came out to bless the home.

Tyson Reed, Vice President at the West Texas Home Builders Association, said, “I just hope that he gets to raise his family here and have many memories and blessings to come.”

Jason Lilley, who was selected to receive a home by Homes for Heroes, said he is starting his new year surrounded by blessings.

“Just a veteran that has spent his life giving to us, so what more could we do than to bless him with a new home,” Reed said.

Reed said Lilley and his family were chosen to receive a mortgage-free home because of his dedication to serving his country.

“Kinda like the weight of the world just got lifted off our shoulders and just couldn’t believe that this happened to us,” Lilley said.

Lilley is a Marine Corps Veteran. His active service came to an end when he was medically separated in 2007. A pop in his knee during a physical fitness test in Japan led to 25 surgeries and eventually amputation.

“Being able to move into a home that’s fully accessible and adaptable to myself and that way I can ease the stress on my wife and my kids,” Lilley said.

The Lilley family says this is more than just a house to live in, it was built to be a home for them.

“Ultimately, they built a lot of it for me, but they built it for us. They took input from my wife and the kids and made it our home,” Lilley said.

The foundation is laid, the framing is up, but before the walls could be completed, the community, family and builders wanted to add some extra support, a blessing, to this home for the Lilley family.

“The warmth and the blessings - so many people that we still don’t know that spend their time to come over here and be a part of this is pretty amazing,” Lilley said.

The house is set to be finished this year.

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.