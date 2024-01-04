Nancy Sharp campaigning for position on Lubbock ISD School Board

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nancy Sharp has announced her campaign bid for the Lubbock ISD School Board.

She is vying for a position as a Trustee At-Large, according to an announcement on Thursday.

Her career experience ties her to Lubbock ISD. Sharp retired from The United Family as the corporate engagement director in June; she also worked in the communications department at LISD for over 14 years.

Sharp is hosting an event this Monday to officially announce her campaign. The event is set for Jan. 8 at the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center located at 3201 Ave. Q; it begins at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.