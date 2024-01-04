Power to Choose: How to find info on retail electric providers, rates

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday marks the beginning of the city’s Power to Choose, and KCBD is providing Lubbockites with the information they need.

Starting Jan. 5, people will have six weeks to do research and make a decision. Customers can meet electric providers face-to-face at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at several events:

January 5 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

January 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

January 22 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

January 23 from 3 to 8 p.m.

February 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Get all the base information, all the questions that you need to ask and all the information that you need to know before reaching out and engaging with these companies,” LP&L Spokesperson Matt Rose said.

So, how do you do that?

Go to Lubbock power and light’s website: https://www.lpandl.com/retail-competition. Then, hover over the tab on the top right corner labeled “retail electric competition” then click “info for customers.” You will be taken to a screen with the list of approved retail electric providers in Lubbock.

Here is a video explaining more:

Rose says people should pay attention to the X’s when looking at this page.

“There are some that are very, very specific,” Rose. “There are some that are only going to service large industrial customers or large commercial customers.”

Some electric providers do not serve residential areas. In addition, those with solar panels should make sure their retail electric provider provides solar panel rates. If they have an X in the solar panel column on the website, that is a rate they provide.

What about renters? Assisted living? Who gets the power to choose?

“It’s going to come down to whoever is responsible for the account today, is who gets to make that decision,” Rose said. If your name is on your bill from LP&L, the choice is yours.

To see the providers’ rates, go to the official shopping website: https://powertochoose.org/en-us

From there, enter the appropriate zip code and a list of approved providers and their rates will pop up. Some providers may not yet be listed. Rose said when the shopping window opens on Friday, all available providers will be listed with the rates.

People can also check out their fact sheet to see an exact cost breakdown. This website is also where people will sign up with a provider. Just click “sign up” next to your preferred providers name.

“Every single one of them is required to do this,” Rose said. “Apples-to-apples, no fine print, right up front what all your costs are.”

LP&L will not be a choice as an electric provider. It will focus on delivering electricity, outage support and maintenance.

The switch over does not apply to those who are currently not LP&L customers.

KCBD will be providing a live Q&A with a representative from LP&L on Thursday, January 4, after the 6 p.m. newscast.

