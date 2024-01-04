Healthwise Expo 2024
Shallowater man pleads guilty to Lubbock aggravated robbery, sentenced to 40 years

Paublo Reyes, 26, charges with aggravated robbery in connection to July 2 carjacking. (Lubbock...
Paublo Reyes, 26, charges with aggravated robbery in connection to July 2 carjacking. (Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Shallowater man involved in a carjacking and shooting in Lubbock back in 2019 pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery Thursday morning in the 364th District Court.

Lubbock County Judge William Eichman sentenced Paublo Reyes to 40 years in prison.

In the early morning hours of July 2, 2019, the victim told police two armed men approached his car while he was stopped at a red light near 50th and University Ave. Investigators say that’s when the victim said the two men forced him to drive to a Wells Fargo ATM at 50th and Ave. N.

Police say the victim was shot in the back in an attempt to run from the suspects.

The victim was hospitalized where he later died. The victim’s truck was later found near South University Ave. and 124th Street.

