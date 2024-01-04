South Plains College beats Pratt Community College, 87-82

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Jermahri Hill scored a team-high 20 points Wednesday as the top-ranked South Plains College men’s basketball team improved to 14-0 with an 87-82 home win over Pratt Community College at the Texan Dome.

South Plains will be on the road Monday when they open conference play against New Mexico Junior College at the Caster Activity Center in Hobbs. The contest will stream live at spctexans.com and Michael Wiiest of KLVT Radio Levelland will call the courtside action.

“In junior college, there is a three-week break, and a lot of teams come back stagnant, out of shape, and not focused on the defensive end of the floor, and we did that tonight,” South Plains head coach Hayden Sowers said. “Pratt shot 55 percent from the field and over 40 percent from 3, and we gave up 82 points. That’s not going to win you many games, and we have to come back and get to work because we have a huge game coming up with New Mexico at their place, and they are a top 15 team.”

Hill finished six of 18 from the floor and eight of 10 from the free throw line over 38 minutes, while Malique Ewin netted 18 points to go along with nine boards and four assists. Jabori Mcghee chipped in 15 points on four of eight shooting from the field, while Jalen Hampton totaled 10 points and eight boards over 26 minutes.

“We knew Pratt was better than their record, and we knew they were a good team,” Sowers said. “Our focus has to be on the defensive end of the floor because if our guys will just pass and move the ball, we’re going to score points. We need to guard better, rebound better, and if we can get our guys to commit to the defensive end of the floor, we can win a lot of games.”

The Beavers shot a 54.5 percent clip from the field and were seven of 15 from distance as Zion Cruz led all scorers with 25 points and three boards. Caleb Smith finished with 21 points and six rebounds for Pratt, while Kayvontay Williams poured in 15 points.

The Texans shot 48 percent from the field but were just two of 16 from distance in the contest. South Plains won the battle inside, outscoring the Beavers 58-42 inside the paint and chipped in 15 points on second-chance opportunities.

“We need everyone come Monday night,” Sowers said. “New Mexico has only lost one game, and they are top 15 in the country. They have several players who have signed already, and we need to continue to get better and focus on us. Conference is a long season, 16 games, and we have to focus on every single day and what we can do to find ways to get better.”

Copyright 2024 KCBD. All rights reserved.