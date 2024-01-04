Texas Tech Lady Raiders drop Big 12 home opener to No. 10 Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing Texas for the last scheduled time in Lubbock in the Big 12 Conference, the Lady Raiders were unable to take advantage, falling to the No. 10 Longhorns, 74-47, Wednesday night inside the United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas jumped out early leading 23-11 after one quarter and 40-23 at the half.

The lead ballooned to 22 after three and grew more in the fourth.

The Lady Raiders turned the ball over 25 times leading to 29 Texas points.

Bailey Maupin led Tech with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Tech falls to 12-3 overall & 1-1 in Big 12 play.

Tech hosts Kansas at 2 p.m. on Saturday for Educator Appreciation Day inside the USA.

